Cambodian Parliament convenes plenary session after 3-month break
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2023 03:03 PM 2023-03-30T15:03:04+5:30 2023-03-30T15:15:09+5:30
Phnom Penh, March 30 The National Assembly of Cambodia on Thursday began its ninth plenary session of the sixth legislature after a three-month recess.
Some 105 lawmakers took part in the session, reports Xinhua news agency.
King Norodom Sihamoni sent a royal message to mark the opening session, praising the legislators for adopting 109 draft laws in the sixth legislature (2018-2023).
After the opening session, the National Assembly also ratified the treaty on the delimitation of the state border between Cambodia and Laos.
