Cambodian Parliament convenes plenary session after 3-month break

Phnom Penh, March 30 The National Assembly of Cambodia on Thursday began its ninth plenary session of the sixth legislature after a three-month recess.

Some 105 lawmakers took part in the session, reports Xinhua news agency.

King Norodom Sihamoni sent a royal message to mark the opening session, praising the legislators for adopting 109 draft laws in the sixth legislature (2018-2023).

After the opening session, the National Assembly also ratified the treaty on the delimitation of the state border between Cambodia and Laos.

