Cambodian PM releases over 1 mn fry, shrimps on Fish Day

Phnom Penh, July 1 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday released more than 1 million fry and 200,000 young shrimps into a reservoir in Phnom Srok district to celebrate National Fish Day.

Speaking at the event, Hun Sen said the event was marked after a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The release of fry and other aquatic creatures is necessary to increase fisheries resources, which are a source of protein and income for people," he said.

He urged fishermen not to fish during the annual fish breeding season from July to October and encouraged farmers to expand fish raising in order to reduce the catches of natural fish.

Veng Sakhon, minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, said the celebration aimed at encouraging people to preserve fish species in natural habitats and to increase fish raising activities.

He added that a variety of aquatic creatures, including fish, shrimps, tortoises, turtles and frogs, were freed into the Trapeang Thmor reservoir.

According to Sakhon, the Southeast Asian nation has 475 freshwater fishing communities, 41 marine fishing communities, 682 fisheries conservation locations and 915 fish habitats.

