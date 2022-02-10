Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests Covid positive

Ottawa, Feb 10 Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced in a statement.

Simon said on Wednesday that she is experiencing "mild symptoms" and will continue to self-quanrantine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Her office said Simon's husband Whit Fraser also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and both of them were fully vaccinated and boosted.

"As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but we have made tremendous progress," Simon said.

As of Thursday, Canada has registered a total of 3,158,718 Covid cases and 35,100 deaths.

