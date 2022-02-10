Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests Covid positive
By IANS | Published: February 10, 2022 12:42 PM2022-02-10T12:42:05+5:302022-02-10T12:55:07+5:30
Ottawa, Feb 10 Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced in a ...
Ottawa, Feb 10 Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced in a statement.
Simon said on Wednesday that she is experiencing "mild symptoms" and will continue to self-quanrantine, reports Xinhua news agency.
Her office said Simon's husband Whit Fraser also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and both of them were fully vaccinated and boosted.
"As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but we have made tremendous progress," Simon said.
As of Thursday, Canada has registered a total of 3,158,718 Covid cases and 35,100 deaths.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app