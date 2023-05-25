Car crashes into Downing Street gates, driver held

London, May 25 A car crashed into the gates outside Downing Street, which houses the London residences and offices of the UK Prime Minister (No. 10) and the Chancellor of the Exchequer (No. 11), on Thursday, and its driver has been arrested, the police said.

"At around 16:20 hrs (local time), a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving," the City of Westminster Police said in a tweet.

The suspect, who is yet to be identified, was driving a silver hatchback.

The police said that there are no reports of any injuries, and inquiries are ongoing.

