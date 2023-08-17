Case related to Senthil Balaji shifted to special court: Official

Chennai, Aug 17 A Chennai court has shifted the money laundering case related to jailed Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji to a special court that handles the cases of people’s representatives, an official said on Thursday.

The special court will hear the case on August 28, the official said.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14. He is currently in the Puzhal central prison here.

The minister, immediately after his arrest, had complained of chest pain and an angiogram at a government hospital in Chennai had revealed three blocks in the coronary artery of the minister.

After his appeal for shifting to a private hospital was approved by the Madras High Court, heart surgery was performed on Senthil Balaji at the Kaveri Hospital.

The minister who had earlier held the plum portfolios of Excise and Electricity is now without any power. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, however, did not remove him from the council of ministers despite stringent protests from the opposition.

Balaji has been charged by the ED of amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income and taking money in turn for jobs while he was a minister.

