Cauvery dispute: Siddaramaiah seeks Centre’s intervention

Ballary, (Karnataka) Sept 2 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged that the Central government to intervene regarding the Cauvery River dispute between the state and Tamil Nadu.

Talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that there is 113 feet water available in KRS dam. “The water levels should have risen in Harangi and Kabini dams. But, shortage of rainfall has created a crisis situation. Tamil Nadu is opposing the Mekedatu project unnecessarily,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the drought situation will be declared in 105 taluks of the state and a cabinet sub-committee meeting will be held in this regard on September 4.

“The joint survey has been completed in 114 taluks. 105 taluks will be declared as drought hit and afterwards 73 taluks would be added,” he said.

Commenting on one nation one election implementation, the Chief Minister said that as per his personal opinion it would be difficult to implement it across the country.

“It’s not easy to conduct elections from the legislative assembly to the local bodies. Let the former President Ram Nath Kovid committee submit its report,” he added.

--IANS

