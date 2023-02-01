CBI faces Calcutta HC's wrath for not having info about Manik Bhattacharya's overseas travel

Kolkata, Feb 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, probing the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, faced the wrath of Calcutta High Court for not having details of the overseas travels by Trinamool Congress legislator and West Bengal Board of Primary Education's former President Manik Bhattacharya.

On Wednesday, the CBI counsel informed the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that the central agency sleuths have traced two passports of Bhattacharya, who is currently under judicial custody for his alleged involvement with the scam.

On hearing this, he expressed utter surprise on how one person can have two valid Indian passports. "It is a matter of shame hat he is yet to resign as a legislator. If he comes back, he will start such financial irregularities again. Will the state get ruined because of such activities?" Justice Gangopadhyay questioned.

Next, he turned to the CBI counsel and questioned him on why the central agency sleuths are not having adequate information about the overseas travels of Bhattacharya.

"Even I am aware of exactly where his residence is in London. His neighbour there in London is also a political leader. Do you have any idea on the number of times he visited London? What is the address of his residence there? Do you have any idea about his neighbour there?" Justice Gangopadhyay questioned.

He also made an observation on how the West Bengal Chief Minister will manage things with so many corrupt persons arounds. Next, he quoted from a famous song by legendary Assamese singer Late Bhupen Hazarika the situation is like that where a goat worth just Rs 1.25 destroying an entire garden worth Rs 1,000.

In reply, the CBI counsel informed the court that the central agency sleuths have come across some crucial SMS messages which will help them in leading the investigation further.

On Tuesday only, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered removal of CBI inspector Somnath Biswas from the special investigation team of the agency probing the teacher's recruitment scam. Justice Gangopadhyay said that neither would Biswas remain associated with the probe process nor should he be allowed to touch any file pertaining to the investigation. He also ordered the deputy inspector general-rank officer of CBI heading the SIT to arrange for the replacement of Biswas and inform the court on this count by Thursday.

src/vd

A

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor