CBI raids at my residences meant to malign me: Bengal Minister Ghatak

Kolkata, Sep 7 West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak on Wednesday evening termed the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths at his residences throughout the day as intentional, politically motivated, and meant to malign him.

Since Wednesday morning, the CBI sleuths conducted marathon raids at five residences of Ghatak - three at Asansol in West Burdwan district and two in Kolkata.

"The CBI officials conducted raids and search operations for over seven hours. They checked all the files. I could not attend the administrative review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This entire action was intentional, politically motivated and meant to malign me. I hope such an attempt to malign anyone does not happen in future," Ghatak, who had ducked multiple summons from Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling scam, told media persons.

He said that the CBI sleuths have seized multiple documents from his residences in the raids. "The file related to the details of the bank account where my salaries as an MLA as well as state minister are credited have been seized. They have also seized a copy of my income tax returns. They have also seized the sim cards of three of my mobile phones," Ghatak said.

He also gave his own reasons why he ducked multiple summons from the ED.

"First, I was summoned before the Asansol Municipal Corporation elections. Next, I was summoned before the bypolls for Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. However, I replied to every summon and explained why I was unable to go to New Delhi to face questioning," Ghatak said.

Asked whether he would honour the ED's fresh summon asking him to be present at the agency's headquarter at New Delhi on September 14, the Law Minister said that he is yet to receive any notice or email from the ED on this count. "However, it will be difficult for me to go to Delhi on September 14 since a short session of the Assembly will start from that day," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor