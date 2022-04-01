CBI to bring Anil Deshmukh, others to Delhi in Rs 100 cr extortion case

New Delhi, April 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to take the custody of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjeev Palande, Kundan Shinde and Sachin Vaze in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.

Sources close to the development said that all the four accused persons will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

Deshmukh, Palande and Shinde were in the custody of a special ED court, while Vaze was in the custody of NIA court. Both the courts permitted that their custody be taken over by the CBI.

Deshmukh, Palande and Shinde are currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail, while Vaze is at Taloja Jail. The superintendents of the respective jails have been informed about the development.

On April 21, 2021, the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe.

There are as many as five alleged corruption and extortion cases against Param Bir Singh. On May 4 last year, he went missing to avoid probe against him. Later, he appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement after the Supreme Court granted him relief that he will not be arrested.

The CBI had earlier given clean chit to Deshmukh but they lodged an FIR later to further probe the matter.

The CBI has also recoeded the ststements of seven persons, all Mumbai cops, who were reportedly deployed in the security of Deshmukh.

Deshmukh and Vaze used to talk over phone frequently. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Vaze allegedly colleted around Rs 4.70 crore from the owners of Orchestra bar in Mumbai.

Deshmukh's PA Shinde allegedly collected the said amount from Vaze. Deshmukh's PS Suryankant Palande allegedly passed instructions on behalf of Deshmukh.

