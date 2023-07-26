Centre has given sufficient funds to Bihar, says Sushil Modi

Patna, July 26 BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given sufficient funds to the state of Bihar.

“Narendra Modi government has opened-up its treasures for Bihar. In the last 9-years, we have received Rs 5,22, 768 crore. The money is much higher than the UPA government of 10 years,” Modi said.

He said that the Bihar government has lost over 50 thousand crore in the last seven years due to liquor ban.

“As far as taxes are concerned, the centre has given Rs 2, 50, 552 crore again more than the previous UPA government. The Modi government has also given us a grant in aid of Rs 1, 81, 216 crore,” Modi said.

He said that after independence, the Narendra Modi government has increased the equity of states in central taxes by 10%.

“The equity of states in central taxes was 32% but the Modi government has increased it to 42%. Bihar, as a backward state, was hugely benefited with a 10% increase in one lot. The NDA government has given the equity to states with higher percentages and still ministers of Bihar are leveling false allegations on centre,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, leaders Vijay Chaudhary and Vijendra Yadav claimed that all the programmes underway in Bihar are only due to the visionary approach of Chief Minister NItish Kumar.

“Roads, bridges, water supply through Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal, and power are due to the efforts of Nitish Kumar. Center has no contribution in Bihar. The Narendra Modi government has not given the grants Bihar is entitled to,” the leaders had said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor