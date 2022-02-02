Centre provided over Rs 30K cr to J&K and Ladakh to complete projects

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that over Rs 30,000 crore has been provide to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for completion of different projects.

Replying to a question, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said that as per the information provided by the governments of J&K and Ladakh, 1,41,815 and 17,556 new works or projects have been taken up under various sectors or schemes in the two UTs, respectively, since 2019.

He also said that funds amounting to Rs 27,274.00 crore and Rs 3,097.14 crore have been provided for completion of these works and projects to J&K and Ladakh, respectively.

Funds amounting to Rs 19,142.63 crore and Rs 1,810.97 crore have been earmarked for J&K and Ladakh, respectively, for areas predominantly inhabited by rural population.

The Union Budget on Tuesday allocated Rs 35,581.44 crore to Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23 as part of the Central government's assistance, while Ladakh has been allotted Rs 5,958 crore for the next fiscal.

