Centre released over Rs 7K cr to states for poll expenditure from 2014-22

New Delhi, July 23 Nearly Rs 7,000 crore has been released by the Centre to the states since 2014 for expenditure incurred towards conducting various elections.

The matter of simultaneous polls is with the Law Commission for further examination to work out a practicable roadmap and framework for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The entire expenditure on conduct of elections to Lok Sabha is to be borne by the Central government and such expenditure on the conduct of election to the state legislatures is borne by the respective state governments when such elections are held independently.

In case the elections are held simultaneously, the expenditure is borne by the concerned state governments and the Central government on a 50:50 ratio basis.

The Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on simultaneous elections in its 79th report has observed that frequent elections lead to disruptions of public life and impact the functioning of essential services.

The standing committee had examined the issue of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies Assemblies in consultation with the various stake-holders, including the Election Commission of India. As per the government officials, the committee made certain recommendations in this regard in its 79th report and the matter now stands referred to the Law Commission for further examination to work out a practicable roadmap and framework for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Officials said that the issues of electoral reform are a continuous and ongoing process that involves a major policy decision in consultation with all stakeholders and the same are considered and implemented through various amendment Acts from time to time.

Funds released to the states/Union Territories (In Rs crore)

2014-15: Rs 510 cr

2015-16: Rs 1,490.16 cr

2016-17: Rs 356.14 cr

2017-18: Rs 1,199.85 cr

2018-19: Rs 886.11 cr

2019-20: Rs 1,372.03 cr

2020-21: Rs 60.87 cr

2021-22: Rs 1,556.86 cr

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor