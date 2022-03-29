Centre seeks clarification from K'taka Minister on graft charges

Bengaluru, March 29 Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) Minister Giriraj Singh has sought clarification from Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on allegation of demand for commission to allocate grants for projects in Belagavi district.

Eshwarappa, who triggered controversy by his statement on minorities recently, on Tuesday said that Union Minister Giriraj Singh has written to Additional Chief Secretary of RDPR department L.K. Ateeq in this regard asking for clarification.

In turn Ateeq has sent clarification saying that neither sanction order nor administrative approval is given for any such work. The road works said to be undertaken by applicant Santhosh K. Patil, have not been implemented through the government. Hence, raising any funds to the said project does not arise, Eshwarappa said.

"I don't know complainant Santhosh K. Patil. I think there is a conspiracy behind it. He is writing letters to all major central leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah. I will tell the Congress leaders who are questioning on the issue, that the work order has not been issued and there is no question of releasing grants," he said.

"I have initiated contempt proceedings against complainant Santhosh K. Patil and my advocate will serve notice to him on Wednesday," he said.

Patil had written to the Union Rural Development Minister alleging that Eshwarappa is demanding his cut for release of Rs 4 crore grants for projects in Belagavi district. The complainant had also given an interview to a news media in this regard.

The RDPR department has not sought a work order and the government has not sanctioned the concerned project on which allegations are made. There is no question of releasing any funds, Eshwarappa stated.

Eshwarappa is known for fiery Hindutva speeches and his statement of hoisting of saffron flag on the Red Fort had created a huge controversy.

