Centre should take nation into confidence regarding India-China border clashes, says Congress leader Harish Rawat

The BJP-led central government should take the nation into confidence regarding the recent border clashes between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops, said former chief minister of Uttarakhand and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday.

"It is the right question. The whole nation wants to know what is happening at the borders," Harish Rawat said in reply to a query about Rahul Gandhi accusing the centre of hiding behind the back of Indian soldiers and asking the Centre to tell the nation about the situation on the borders.

"Since the time China started to provoke us, made incursions inside our territory and build and maintained pressure on us, since then, whenever you start to question this government whether on Galwan, Depsang or Tawang or any issue, when you question them on Chinese incursions, when you ask them to take the whole nation into confidence on border issues, then the whole leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their responsible leaders say we are raising questions about the loyalty of Indian soldiers," Rawat added.

Rawat further added that it is soldiers patrolling at the borders who will secure them.

"But who will provide diplomatic strength and necessary conditions for soldiers to secure the borders? who will give political strength to that? who will provide weaponry and other strengths?", Rawat questioned Centre.

Rawat added that if the Centre is not questioned on such matters then who will be asked such questions?

"And I understand the kind of sensitive situation prevailing on the indo-china border, and the kind of pressure Chinese soldiers have been maintaining on the border side...they have attacked our soldiers, and 20 among them have been martyred and several Indian soldiers have been injured," Rawat added.

"Under such circumstances, if you do not discuss such matters in parliament, do not engage with opposition political leaders, if a leader from any opposition party raises such issues, then BJP leaders quickly attack him, saying you are insulting Indian soldiers," Rawat added.

( With inputs from ANI )

