Chandrababu Naidu undertakes padyatra, seeks justice for farmers

Tanuku (Andhra Pradesh), May 12 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu undertook a padyatra in West Godavari district and vowed to continue its fight till justice is done to the farmers who suffered heavy losses due to crop damage caused by untimely rains.

Followed by a large number of farmers and TDP leaders, the former chief minister began his 'Rythu Porubata' padayatra from Iragavaram of Tanuku Assembly segment.

On the way, Chandrababu inquired from the affected farmers about the damage to their crops and the farm products. Assuring the ryots that the TDP would stand by them, the TDP supremo moved.

Some of the affected farmers even broke down before Chandrababu Naidu.

''There is no question of relenting till justice is done for the farmers. The party will continue its fight till the government purchases the entire farm products in the state,'' Chandrababu Naidu said.

He alleged that the YSRCP government was destroying farmers. "Farmers have hit the roads due to the government's failure. Farmers are revolting over their problems," he said.

The TDP chief had earlier set a 72-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to procure agricultural produce soaked in rain.

