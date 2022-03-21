Chandrababu's family donates Rs 30 lakh to TTD on grandson's birthday

Amaravati, March 21 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's family has donated Rs 30 lakh to Tirumala temple on the occasion of his grandson Nara Devaansh's birthday on Monday.

Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari made the donation on behalf of her grandson on his seventh birthday.

The donation has been made towards the expenses for the breakfast, lunch and dinner for devotees under a one day donation scheme of SV Annaprasadam Trust of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Nara Devaansh's name was displayed as the full day donor at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamambha Complex Hall.

Devaansh is son of Nara Lokesh, the only son of Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari.

Lokesh is general secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by his father and is also a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Lokesh took to Twitter to greet his son. "At such a tender age, it surprises me to see you deeply care for family, friends and everyone you know. Imbibing this quality is a gift you must cherish and carry throughout your life. Keep adding sparkle to the lives you touch!! Happy Birthday Nara Devaansh!," wrote Lokesh.

Lokesh is married to Brahmini, daughter of popular actor N. Balakrishna, who is brother of Bhuvaneshwari.

