Channi connived with anti-national forces to sabotage PM's Punjab visit: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday lambasted the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi government for allegedly joining hands with anti-national elements to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.

He said the Congress government engineered a grave threat to the life of the PM and shattered constitutional norms to insult the office of the prime minister.

Chugh said the Channi Government's nefarious designs were clear enough the moment Prime Minister landed at Bhatinda and there was no chief minister or any senior officer to receive him. Besides the Chief Minister, even both the Deputy Chief Ministers had no grace to receive the PM. It was reflected gravely in the absence of the chief secretary and the DGP as well on the occasion.

The BJP leader said there was a serious plot to expose the Prime Minister to anti-national forces and put his life to threat.

The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor