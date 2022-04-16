Chhattisgarh by-poll: Congress leading in Khairagarh Assembly seat in early trends

As per official early trends, Congress is leading in the Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh as the counting of votes for the by-poll is underway.

Congress' Yashoda Nilamber Verma is leading by 6727 votes against BJP's Komal Janghel.

The counting process began at 8 am on Saturday. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh.

According to political observers, the fight is between the ruling Congress' Yashoda Verma and the BJP's Komal Janghel as the JCC(J) has lost its appeal since the death of its founder and former chief minister Ajit Jogi in 2020.

Congress has promised to make Khairagarh a district if it wins the by-poll.

The seat, which falls in the Rajnandgaon district, had witnessed a triangular contest in the 2018 assembly polls when the late Ajit Jogi-led JCC (J) had entered the poll arena. Khaiargarh was among the five seats won by the JCC in the 90-member state assembly.

The election was held on April 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor