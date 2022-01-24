Chhattisgarh CM slams Centre for unemployment, inflation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during his visit to Dehradun for launching the Uttarakhand Congress campaign song on Monday slammed the Centre for not addressing the issues of inflation and unemployment.

Addressing the launch of the campaign theme and song of the Uttarakhand Congress in Dehradun today, Baghel said that the Centre is purposely not releasing the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data.

"However, a local survey indicates that inflation and unemployment are at their peak after the BJP came to power and the income of people has declined," the chief minister said.

Targeting the Modi government for the rising prices of gas cylinders, he said that the Central government is turning locals into consumers to favour some businessmen and after 2014, the poor are getting poorer and rich are becoming richer in the country.

He said that the Centre is disturbing the household budget of a common man and added that the prices of the gas cylinder have gone up from Rs 400 to Rs 950 per cylinder since the distribution of free cooking gas.

Speaking about the manifesto, he said that the Uttarakhand Congress will ensure that the price of a gas cylinder in the state will never cross the Rs 500 mark if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections

"Five lakh families in Uttarakhand will get Rs 40,000 every year, four lakh families will get employment and door-to-door health services will be developed with the help of drones," Baghel added.

He said that even after getting an absolute majority in Uttarakhand, the BJP didn't maintain the dignity of the post of Chief Minister.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that the state government is fulfilling all the promises which Rahul Gandhi had made to the public in Chhattisgarh in 2018.

"Paddy was bought for Rs 2500, electricity bill waived, loan waiver, and now the government is also buying cow dung," he added.

Baghel today launched the campaign song of the Congress party titled 'Uttarakhand Swabhiman Char Dham Char Kaam' in Dehradun.

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 53 candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

Elections will be held for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

