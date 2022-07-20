China renews blue alert for rainstorms

Beijing, July 20 China's National Meteorological Centre on Wednesday renewed the blue alert for rainstorms in some parts of the country.

From 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunnan, while heavy downpours of up to 150 mm may lash parts of these regions, the meteorological centre said.

Some of the regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 70 mm of hourly precipitation in some places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Meteorological centre.

The meteorological centre has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check the drainage systems in cities, farmland and fishponds.

It has also alerted drivers to watch out for flooding and traffic jams, and has asked schools and kindergartens to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

