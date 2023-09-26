CM Siddaramaiah alleges that the BJP and other parties are playing politics in the Cauvery water issue

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has appealed to PM Modi to intervene in the Cauvery water dispute. HDD has written a 5-page letter to Prime Minister Modi in this regard. Deve Gowda said that farmers are in trouble due to the lack of rain in the Cauvery basin. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has upheld the order of the Cauvery River Water Authority to release water to Tamil Nadu. In the letter, HDD requested Prime Minister Modi to provide a solution keeping in mind the plight of the farmers in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka state. Presenting a photo of the lack of water in the KRS reservoir, Deve Gowda spoke emotionally and said that the amount of water stored in the reservoir in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is estimated based on the amount of water required for drinking water and crops till the next summer.

HDD said the central government should file a petition regarding the Cauvery River dispute. Let the central hydropower department file an application in the Supreme Court and the central team be sent to study the actual situation of the Cauvery area, HDD added. HDD said, “The central government should intervene in that regard. Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy visited the catchment areas and collected information. We have conveyed the information to the Prime Minister.” Mentioning an incident HDD mused, “When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, with a glass in his trembling hand, he proposed the Cauvery proposal in Parliament. At that time there were four Union Ministers representing the state, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Veerappa Moily, SM Krishna, K.H. Muniyappa did not speak to anyone. I also sought the cooperation of the then MP Ananthkumar. He said he would get the party's decision. But the next day never came.” He said that our party is not fighting for power, it is fighting to protect the welfare of the people with self-respect. Kumaraswamy has announced his support. Gowda advised to protest peacefully to avoid any untoward incident.

Here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah complained that the BJP and other parties are playing politics in the Cauvery water issue. Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, he said that the Supreme Court has given an order regarding the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. A strong argument will be presented in the Supreme Court tomorrow too, he said. CM Siddaramaiah said that an all-party meeting was called on the Cauvery dispute, including the BJP and JDS parties. There has been a discussion. At that time, the opposition had not asked for his resignation. He expressed outrage that they are doing politics now. He said that the necessary steps have been taken, but the Supreme Court has given the order. The state government appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the orders, which was rejected. Similarly, Tamil Nadu had appealed to release 24,000 and 7,200 cusecs of water. The Supreme Court also rejected that. On the 26th, the Cauvery issue will be discussed again in the Supreme Court. He said that we have taken steps to present a strong argument there.