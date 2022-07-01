Come, learn from Telangana, says KTR ahead of BJP meet

Hyderabad, July 1 Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to Telangana, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao took a dig at the BJP leadership saying there is no element of surprise in the party's decision to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Hyderabad which is fast progressing.

The backwardness of the so-called double-engine states has made BJP opt a progressive place like Hyderabad for their meetings, KTR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader is popularly known, said in an open letter to Modi.

Having hatred and narrow mindedness filled in their DNA, it is too much to expect that the BJP leaders will talk about development and welfare of people in the NEC meeting, said KTR.

He alleged that the real agenda of the BJP's meeting is to spread hatred and not talk about any innovative policies and schemes. He added that BJP's real ideology has always been to divide people.

KTR said the BJP runs on the pillars of lies and it would be too much to expect the BJP leaders to introspect themselves.

"The BJP will not get a better place than Telangana, which works for development, to reinvent themselves and give a fresh start to their politics," he said.

Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP ruled states which are being troubled by double engines, said KTR.

"Think of building a Vasudaika kutumbam-like society with religious harmony and take steps towards a new beginning," he said.

He also stated that Telangana, a state prospering in irrigation, infrastructure, innovation and inclusiveness is giving an opportunity to the BJP to realign its political thoughts.

"I'm also reminding you that most of the policies and schemes introduced by the Union Government have been copied from Telangana," he said.

KTR asked PM Modi and the BJP leaders to learn how the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR has constructed the world's largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram which has changed the face of irrigation in the state.

"Learn how to strengthen the irrigation sector in the country by studying the Kaleshwaram Project," he said. Learn how to rejuvenate the lakes in the country by studying Mission Kakatiya scheme, KTR added.

Minister KTR ended his message by saying: "Accept the hospitality of Hyderabad and don't forget to eat Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. Come up with some fresh political thoughts and also a new beginning by having Irani chai here in our city Hyderabad."

The two-day NEC meeting of BJP is beginning in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It will be attended by PM Modi, BJP president J. P. Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor