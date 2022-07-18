Committed to protecting interest of farmers: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, July 18 The Punjab government is committed to the welfare of the farming community of the state and would leave no stone unturned to protect their interests, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting here with representatives of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the Sandhar Sugar Mill of Phagwara, the minister categorically directed the officers concerned to ensure that of the Rs 72 crore payment due (since the last three years) towards the farmers, Rs 22 crore must be realized soon and credited into the accounts of farmers by selling the property of the mill at Bhuna in Haryana.

The minister ordered an audit of the mill to be conducted by looking into all aspects in a thorough manner.

"Corruption would not be tolerated at any cost," said the minister, who also directed the officers of the department to issue a notice to the mill management to pay the remaining amount of Rs 50 crore, otherwise the mill would have to close operations by November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor