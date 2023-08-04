Complaint filed at ED against Locket Chatterjee alleging chit-fund connection

Kolkata, Aug 4 A Trinamool Congress councilor on Friday approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here accusing actress-turned-politician and BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee of being a beneficiary of the chit-fund entity Rose Valley Group.

The complaint has been filed by Tulsi Sinha Roy, a councilor and member (mayor-in- council) in Kolkata adjacent Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

The complainant has claimed to be a social worker and an advocate.

The development is viewed as a counter to the recent complaint by the BJP at ED against actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan, of being a director and beneficiary of a corporate entity Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, which has been accused of duping people promising them residential flats at affordable rates.

In the complaint to ED, the Trinamool Congress councillor has demanded that the central agency should investigate the issue of Chatterjee’s assets which are disproportionate to her income.

“Recently ED has taken up several investigations in the state on financial irregularities. So we want the central agency to conduct an impartial probe in the matter of a BJP Lok Sabha member being a beneficiary of Rose Valley Group. We have definite information on this matter. If necessary we will assist the central agency with the information available with us,” Sinha Roy told newspersons.

Reacting to the complaint, Chatterjee claimed that she is ready to face any kind of investigation in the matter as she is confident of coming out clean in the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, who had filed the complaint against Nusrat Jahan, claimed that this complaint against Chatterjee was a clear attempt to divert attention from the wrongdoings of Nusrat Jahan.

“Locket Chatterjee cannot be maligned through it. But I am happy that Trinamool Congress is having faith on ED,” Panda said.

