Cong in Kerala to organise widespread protests against Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 Thanks to Covid and Covid protocols for the past nearly two years, protests by the Congress led UDF opposition was a rare phenomenon and now with Covid on the wane and near normalcy returning, the UDF which met here on Monday decided to take to the streets demanding Chief Minister to quit as Home Minister.

The Congress led UDF concluded that Vijayan as the Home Minister has been an abject failure and has been unable to handle the law and order in the state which has gone for a toss.

On Monday morning at his hometown in Kannur, a CPI-M worker was brutally murdered by a group of people alleged to be workers of the RSS.

The UDF decided to stage a sit in protest in front of the State Secretariat on March 4 in which all the legislators and MPs will participate.

The UDF also took stock of the K-Rail- Silverline project, a pet project of Vijayan and according to top experts like Metroman E. Sreedharan who has termed the proposed project which is expected to cost more than Rs one lakh crore, an idiotic proposal and one which will destroy the environment of the state.

But Vijayan is determined to go forward with the project which if completed will see a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod and a high speed train will run this distance in around four hours.

At present, even though the sanction of the project is yet to come, the K-Rail officials are going forward with laying the stones at the places that are likely to be acquired and all across the state, the officials are having a torrid time with massive protests by the people.

"The UDF will organise a 25 day protest from March 10 to April 4 all across the state on this topic, as this is one project which will bring more disasters than gains," said a top UDF leader.

The UDF also decided to see that they take up the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's frequent outbursts and the way he is going about things, which will be taken up in the floor of the assembly starting Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor