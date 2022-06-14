Cong leaders detained for trying to march towards ED office

New Delhi, June 14 Delhi Police has detained several Congress leaders for trying to march towards the ED office where party leader Rahul Gandhi is being questioned.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel staged the protest outside AICC headquarters. While sitting at the dharna, Bhupesh Baghel lambasted the BJP government for misusing investigative agencies and suppressing the voice of the opposition.

Baghel has termed the ED's action as political bias and malicious. It is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation, CM said.

Congress leaders and workers took out a march to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in solidarity with the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. K.C. Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Imran Pratapgarhi & other Congress leaders were taken into police custody and sent to different police stations.

Castigating the BJP government, Baghel said as long as the Centre continues to perpetrate the atrocities, the protest will continue.

"BJP government at the Centre should tell whether any action has been taken against the leader of any pro-BJP party in the last eight years. The moment a leader joins BJP, all the cases and matter against him get hushed up. ED, CBI, I-T department are used to suppress the voice of the opposition," CM Baghel asserted.

Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande said, "this is black day for democracy where in opposition leaders are being harassed for questioning government."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in a money laundering case on Tuesday.

