Cong MPs move adjournment notices in RS, LS over ED 'misuse'

New Delhi, July 21 On a day of questioning of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, the Congress MPs moved adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament over the 'misuse of agencies against the opponents'.

In Lok Sabha, the notice was given by Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, citing the "misuse of central agencies in the country which includes the ED, CBI and I-T department to target political leaders by the ruling party."

In a joint move, the floor leaders of the opposition will also meet to chalk out an agenda regarding the session.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case, is likely to reach ED Headquarters by 11 a.m.

She will be questioned by a team of joint director level officials, including a woman.

ED sources suggested that she will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

Her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was postponed on her request as she was not well.

As per the sources, the ED would ask Sonia Gandhi about her role in the deal between Young India (YI) and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL).

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said that late Motilal Vora was looking after all these sorts of affairs. Vora held 12 per cent stakes in YI whereas Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi held 76 per cent stakes in it.

