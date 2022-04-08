Cong, other parties trying to create rift in society in name of religion: BJP leader

New Delhi, April 8 Amid the on going controversy over loudspeakers for Azaan in Karnataka and other parts of the country, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said that his party is not against any community or religion but it is the Congress and opposition leaders who are using religion to break the society by creating a rift.

In a detailed conversation with on the hijab, 'halal' meat and the use of loudspeakers for Azaan, Ravi said that the BJP is not against any community or religion but it was the opposition who is trying to create a rift in the society. Referring to the hijab controversy which broke out in Karnataka, Ravi said that they are not against the hijab but they are in favour of following a uniform dress code in educational institutions.

"In 1983 uniforms were made compulsory in Karnataka as it brought uniformity among students and everyone is following it till now. More than 100 minority students are studying in Udupi, where the controversy broke out, but only six are against the uniform. While the Congress provided the legal support, the PFI has provided ground support. The High Court and Supreme Court rejected their petition," Ravi said.

He asked after the court rejected the petition to wear a hijab who gave a call for a bandh or to stop trade with the fishermen community in Gangolli. "They don't have faith in the court and Constitution."

Talking about the 'halal' meat controversy, the MLA from Chikmagalur assembly constituency of Karnataka, Ravi asked who is giving a halal certificate? "Is halal a quality certificate? Which agency is issuing it? When did it start? We haven't called for banning halal meat. I have just asked a question, is it FSSAI or ISI certified? I talked about quality and simply asked is the government of India or the Karnataka government issuing certificates? I have raised some questions," Ravi said.

Ravi asked whether 'halal' is a quality certificate or is it only followed due to religious reasons.

"There is a need to find out the reason behind 'halal' as many in the country are not aware about it. If it is a quality certificate certified by a reputable agency, then it is fine. Then it can be implemented in other places. If it is not a quality certificate, but being issued because of religious reasons, then is halal a secular certificate," he stated.

On the use of loudspeakers for Azaan, Ravi said the courts and the environment department have given certain directions and fixed the decibel limit for the use of mikes and put some restrictions on timing. "Whatever the court judgement says is applicable to Hindus, Muslims, Christ and all. It is not against Azaan but it is also against bhajans. There are a number of judgments regarding this particular issue. The court judgements talk about how much should be the decibel limit or till what time the use of loudspeakers is permitted," he said.

Pointing out that everyone is equal, Ravi said, "If people demand implementation of the Supreme Court order is it wrong? Is it against secularism? Is it wrong if we are saying that the court judgement should be implemented? It is the Congress and opposition leaders who are using religion to break the society by creating a rift."

