Cong presidential polls: Delegate list to be available from Sep 20, says Mistry

New Delhi, Sep 15 The Congress Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday clarified that there was no flaw in the electoral system, and from September 20, two days ahead of the notifications for the party president's election, the delegate list will be made available to the candidates at the party office.

The clarification came after five of its MPs wrote to make the delegate list public.

The five MPs had written to Mistry expressing concern about the 'transparency and fairness of the party chief's election, and had sought that the list of PCC delegates that make up the electoral college be provided to all electors and potential candidates'.

In reply to these MPs, Mistry said that any delegate, who has the QR-based card, was an eligible voter and each candidate can get the proposer amongst the delegates and require 10 proposers.

Mistry said in reply, "For the first time, we are issuing QR-code based identity cards to all the delegates across the 28 states and nine Union Territories that have Congress committees. Those who want to file a nomination should check if they have a delegate identity card available with them. Only people with valid identity cards will be allowed to sign the nomination papers for the position of Congress President."

Appreciating the concern for free, fair and transparent election, Mistry said that the first avenue open for any delegate to file a nomination for the Congress President's post is they can look for the names of the 10 supporters (delegates) in their state at the Pradesh Congress Committee office.

"The name and the serial number are available in the state list. The nomination signed by 10 supporters (delegates) will be sufficient for validity of the nomination," Mistry said.

After the election of the president, the Congress delegates will vote for the CWC members, which are 12 in numbers while 11 are nominated by the Congress President. Mistry clarified that there was consensus in election of the PCC delegates except in Andaman where election was conducted by the CEA, the new President will have authority to nominate new state presidents wherever resolutions are moved to authorise the incoming president.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor