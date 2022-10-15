Cong prez poll: Tharoor disappointed over 'open support' to Kharge

Bhopal, Oct 15 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is pitted against veteran party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of party president election for which is scheduled to be held on October 17 thanked the party's Madhya Pradesh unit after he was given a warm welcome upon his arrival here on Friday.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, who arrived here to seek support from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates, also expressed his disappointment over some Congress leaders openly expressing their support for Kharge.

Kharge had also visited Bhopal two days ago and had appealed to the Congress delegates in Madhya Pradesh to support him, describing himself as "the candidate of a collective leadership of the party" and therefore, he expects "100 per cent support from all delegates".

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters here, Tharoor reiterated that senior party leaders should not openly express support towards any particular candidate.

Responding to questions on this issue, particularly on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's announcement to support Kharge, Tharoor, with smile on his face, said: "I think the election committee of the Congress should take cognizance in this subject."

Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh unit Congress head Kamal Nath had also made it open that he would support Kharge for the party's presidential post.

Kamal Nath, however, had also mentioned that delegates would be free to take decisions on their own.

Tharoor on Friday has received a warm welcome from the state leadership, including former chief minister and state head Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition (assembly) Govind Singh.

"I am glad at the reception I received in Madhya Pradesh. MP Congress president Kamal Nath, Leader of the Opposition Govind Singh met me," Tharoor said.

There are a total of 502 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from Madhya Pradesh of which around 50-55 delegates were present to welcome him at the Congress headquarters.

During Kharge's visit to Bhopal on October 12, around 300-350 delegates were present to welcome at party headquarters.

"All PCC delegates will have the total freedom to vote for the candidate he or she wants to. This election is to elect a member to the party's highest post which is a subject of dignity for each Congress worker. More number of delegates were present during Kharge's visit to office because there was a party programme before his arrival," said a senior Congress functionary.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh's brother Laxman Singh also shared the stage with Tharoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor