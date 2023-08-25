Cong to contest MP Assembly polls on agenda of state's future: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Aug 25 Former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Friday that his party is contesting the Assembly election due later this year only on the agenda of building the 'future of Madhya Pradesh’.

He denied that the Congress contested the Assembly elections on ‘Hindutva’ agenda, and said that he has only agenda which is to make the future of Madhya Pradesh better. “My only agenda is the future of Madhya Pradesh and nothing else,” he said while talking to the media in Morena on Friday.

Responding to the selection of candidates, Kamal Nath said the candidates would be selected on the basis of survey reports only. He said a lot of ticket aspirants have been meeting him every day, but he would pick the candidates who can win the elections.

“Multiple surveys are going on and the selections of candidates would be decided on the basis of reports only. Tickets would be given only to those who can win the elections,” Kamal Nath said, however, he did not reveal when the first list of Congress candidates would be announced.

Addressing a rally in Morena, the veteran Congress leader termed BJP’s -- 'Jan Darshan Yatra' as 'Jan Sauda Yatra'.

Reiterating “50 per cent commission charges” on the ruling BJP government, Nath said, “Every person in Madhya Pradesh is either a victim of corruption or a witness to it.”

Meanwhile, responding to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement of making Pandhurna a district (under Chhindwara district), Kamal Nath said that he (CM Chouhan) has been making this announcement for the past 10 years.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh are well aware of the reality of CM Chouhan’s promises. I feel sad after coming to Morena as many big leaders are being neglected here. Today the Bharatiya Janata Party is taking out not a Jan Darshan Yatra, but a Jan Sauda Yatra,” he said while addressing the rally.

