Cong workers detained from outside AICC office

New Delhi, June 13 Congress workers were on Monday detained from outside the AICC headquarters here where they had gathered for a proposed march to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office with senior leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the latter's scheduled appearance later in the day.

Heavy deployment of police were seen outside the AICC office and Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Delhi Police on Sunday told the Congress party that their proposed march will not be permitted, owing to the security situation in the national capital.

"Keeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law and order/VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district... The said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in a letter to the AICC.

The police also noted that a call was given to the Congress supporters all over India to join the march.

Denying permission, the senior official requested the party to cooperate with the police.

