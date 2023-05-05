Congress against terror, communal forces: MP Muraleedharan responds to PM Modi's attack over 'The Kerala Story'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 5 : Congress MP K Muraleedharan on Friday said his party has been opposing terrorism in the country from the very beginning.

His remark came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress of not standing against terrorism and demonstrating the same through their opposition to the film 'The Kerala Story'.

Speaking to on Friday, Muraleedharan said, "The Congress has been opposing terrorism in the country from the very beginning. We are against communal forces as well. PM Modi says Congress is supporting terrorists for vote bank politics. We are only supporting our minorities and standing up for their rights."

Muraleedharan added that the Congress has always stood with the minorities when it comes to fighting for their rights, adding that not all Muslims are terrorists and terrorist movements can take root in any group or religion.

"Congress supports the minorities when it comes to fighting for their rights and we are very particular about it. Not all Muslims are terrorists. The terrorist movements can take root in any group or religion," he said.

He added, "The makers of 'The Kerala Story' first claimed in the film's teaser that 32,000 Hindu women were converted to Islam, which is absolutely wrong. The censor board later had that portion removed from the trailer. Later they changed the figure to 3. So, what is the point of making a film on an issue that is limited to only 3 people."

Claiming that communal violence was less in Kerala as compared to other states, Muraleedharan accused the BJP of trying to stoke trouble in the state.

"Kerala always supports all communities and they have been living in harmony. Compared to other states, incidents communal violence is less here. 'The Kerala Story' is absolutely wrong in its depiction of the state, which is why we're opposing it. Why is the BJP trying to create problems here?" he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka on Friday, launched an attack on the Congress, accusing it of opposing 'The Kerala Story', which he said exposed the consequences of terrorism.

"'The Kerala Story' shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of the terrorists," the PM said, adding that the Congress is standing with "terror sympathisers" who are trying to get the film banned.

Addressing a rally in Ballari ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi also accused the Congress of shielding terrorists for vote bank politics.

"Congress is opposing the film on terrorism and standing with terror sympathisers. The Congress is throwing a protective shield around terrorism in the interest of vote bank," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday refused to issue a stay order on the release of 'The Kerala Story'.

Asserting that "secular" Kerala society will accept the film for what it is, the high court on Friday asked petitioners how the movie, which if seen as fiction and not history, would create sectarism and conflict in the society.

The court sought to know whether the entire trailer was against society.

"Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?", the court observed while considering a batch of petitions seeking to cancel the censor certificate of the film.

"So many movies have already come out about such orgzations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarism and conflict in society?" the court observed.

The petitioners argued that the film would inject poison into the minds of innocent people, adding that no agency has yet detected the existence of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders opposing it.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in lead roles. The trailer came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Facing backlash, the makers later withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor