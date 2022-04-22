Congress aiming to form govt in Rajasthan, break 30-year-old trend of removing incumbent party: Sachin Pilot

Congress is aiming to retain power in Rajasthan and change the 30-year-old history of alternate front governments, said party leader Sachin Pilot after meeting interim president Sonia Gandhi ahead of the 2023 State Assembly polls.

Pilot, former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, said that Gandhi is "very keen that we all work unitedly to form government in Rajasthan again".

"In the last 30 years, it has been a tradition in Rajasthan that every five years there's a government change. If we do the right things, which we have started to do, as the committee of the AITC that was formed two years ago on which some steps have been taken in the right direction. We need to move forward in that direction to make sure that Congress wins the 2023 polls in Rajasthan. It is very important because soon after that we have Lok Sabha elections," Pilot told reporters after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting took place on Thursday evening at Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence. It lasted for nearly one and a half hours. Earlier, he met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The Congress President is very keen that we all work unitedly to form a government in Rajasthan again. I have been giving her my feedback regularly. Today we also spoke about organisational elections, how to strengthen the party," he said.

Pilot also said that in the meeting, organisational elections and how to strengthen the party were discussed.

This meeting was held a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi.

In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed. A committee was also set up under Ajay Maken to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his camp.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor