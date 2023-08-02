Congress announces Screening Committee for four poll-bound states

New Delhi, Aug 2 Ahead of the crucial assembly elections, Congress on Wednesday announced Screening committee for the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: “Congress President has constituted the Screening Committees for the ensuing Assembly Elections-2023 in the respective states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesg and Telangana with immediate effect.”

He said that party leader Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed the Chairman of the Screening committee of Rajasthan with Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt as its members.

The party named state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, party leaders Sachin Pilot, C.P. Joshi and party secretaries in-charge of the state as its of ex-officio members of the screening committee.

Meanwhile, the party has named Jitendra Singh as chairman of the committee for Madhya Pradesh with Ajay Kumar Lallu and Saptagiri Ulaka as its members.

While former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, CLP leader Govind Singh, state incharge JP Agarwal, campaign committee chairman Kantilal Bhuria, Kamleshwar Patel and party secretaries incharge of the state as its ex-officio members.

Kharge has appointed former Union minister Ajay Maken as the chairman of the Chhattisgarh screening committee with L. Hanumanthaiah and Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza as its members.

The party has named state unit chief Deepak Baij, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, state incharge Kumari Selja and party secretaries incharge as the ex officio members of the committee.

For Telangana, the party has named K Muridharan as the chairman with Baba Siddique and Jignesh Mevani as the members of the committee.

State unit chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state incharge Manikrao Thakre, party MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and party secretaries incharge as the ex-officio members.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana are scheduled later this year.

In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress is eyeing to return to power for the second consecutive term while in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, the party is eyeing to make a comeback to power.

The Congress has already kicked off its poll campaign in these states and has also announced several guarantees.

