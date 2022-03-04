Congress complains to EC against BJP in Manipur

New Delhi, March 4 The Congress on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over the alleged misuse of power and intimidation of voters by the BJP in poll-bound Manipur.

Led by Jairam Ramesh and Salman Khurshid, the Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to the EC officials.

The Congress alleged that the BJP-led Manipur government released funds Rs 15.70 crore on February 1 and Rs 92.65 lakh on March 1 to banned militant groups under 'Suspension of Operation' when the Model Code of Conduct was in place in the state.

The party said that a statement issued by the President of banned Kuki National Organisation intimidated the electorate to vote for the BJP or face dire consequences if the instructions are not followed.

"Poll violence and criminal intimidation was witnessed by Congress leaders and workers during their campaign for the Manipur Assembly elections," Ramesh said.

The second and final phase of Assembly elections in Manipur will be held on Saturday. The votes will be counted on March 10.

