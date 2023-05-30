"Congress High-command is powerful": said Cabinet Minister Khachariyawas on Gehlot-Pilot row

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30 : After the party high-command's retort over the ongoing deadlock between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress Leader Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has said that the party high-command is powerful.

"The party high command has decided the line of action having thought about the upcoming Chhattishgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh elections. Congress party high command is powerful", said Khachriyawas.

"I was already saying that if the solution has to be dug out by stepping a few steps ahead, there is no harm. Whatever decision our leadership, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, has taken, is for the party's good. KC Venugopal (General Secretary of Congress) has said that we will go to the elections in a united manner. The goal is to assure our triumph in the elections", Singh told ANI.

On being asked about the formula for the compromise, he said, "I am a very small worker. If the party's high command has said its point, there is no point in me saying it again"

Singh also added, "Our government is strong in Rajasthan. That is why wherever our leaders go, the room gets thronged. On the basis of our work, we will retain power in the state".

Significantly, between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, there was a deadlock going on about the Chief Ministership. Having held a meeting with the two, the party's high command including the party president Mallikarjun Khadge, leader Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal disseminated that they would fight the Rajasthan assembly together.

He also said, "Both the leaders have agreed to the proposal unanimously".

In addition to this, on being asked about PM Modi's Ajmer meeting in Rajasthan on May 31, Cabinet Minister Singh said, "If the Prime Minister is going to visit the public, he must answer why he got 500 & 1000 rupee notes withdrawn and in order to get new notes printed, they spent 50 thousand crores".

He added, "PM Modi promised that in order to procure water to 13 districts of Rajasthan, they would work on East Rajasthan Canal Project, now why is the central government stepping away from this?"

Attacking the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Singh said, "Union Jal Shakti Minister belongs to Rajasthan, and if he is making the Prime Minister baffled about the East Rajasthan Canal Project, he should not be baffled at all and fulfil the promised made to the public" .

