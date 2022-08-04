Congress leader in Kerala dies after fall

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 4 Congress' Kerala unit General Secretary Prathapavarma Thampan, who had a fall in his house on Thursday evening, later passed away at a hospital in Kollam, party sources said. He was 62.

Thampan was MLA from Chathanoor Assembly constituency in Kollam from 2001-06, but lost in the 2006 polls. He was then in the Congress organisational structure and was the party's Kollam district committee President for two years from 2012.

Holding a doctorate in Political Science, Thampan was a lawyer by profession.

Condolences have started to pour in for the departed leader.

