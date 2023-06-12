Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi announces 5 guarantees for people of MP during election campaign launch in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched the election campaign for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls slated later this year and announced five guarantees for people of the state.

She launched the campaign in Jabalpur district and also addressed a public gathering on the occasion.

Talking about the five guarantees, Gandhi said, "A monthly aid of Rs 1500 will be given to every woman in the state, an LPG gas cylinder to each household at Rs 500, 100 units of electricity free and 200 units at half price, loans of farmers will be waived and will implement old pension scheme in the state."

"We have come to the banks of Maa Narmada, we will not lie," she added.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the congress leader said, "They (BJP) come here and make announcements, but do not fulfil them. They talk about double engine and triple engine. They used to say the same in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka but public has shown them that they should stop talking about the double engine and start working."

"Whatever promises our party made, we have fulfilled them in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Look at the condition of the Congress-ruled states and you (the public) will realise. When the Congress government came to power in Madhya Pradesh, a lot of work and development were done," she said.

In the last assembly polls, the Congress government came in power, but the BJP broke the government by horse trading and formed their government. The mandate is being crushed on the basis of money power, Priyanka Gandhi said.

There are so many scams going on in Madhya Pradesh. The list of scams here is longer than that of the list which was shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about abuses. There has been a scam even in the construction of the Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain. The BJP has done 225 scams in 220 months of rule in the state, the congress leader added.

Besides, she took a jibe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, a few days ago CM Chouhan came here and made some announcement for women (referring to annoucement about increasing the monthly aid of Ladli Bahna Yojana) because elections are round the corner. He has been the CM for so many years, why not then?

"There is a huge inflation in the state. LPG cylinders, diesel and petrol have become expensive. It is a matter of shame that only 21 government jobs have been given in the last three years. Madhya Pradesh Chief minister is Ghoshnaveer (announcer), he has made 22000 announcements in the 18 years of rule," she alleged.

She further said that there were five guarantees given during the Karnataka election and after the formation of government, all the five guarantees passed in the cabinet.

