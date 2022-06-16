Congress leaders detained in Goa

Panaji, June 16 At least 25 Congress leaders, including GPCC President Amit Patkar, were detained on Thursday while walking towards the Raj Bhavan in Panaji to meet the Governor.

Youth Congress President Varad Mardolkar told that they were restrained from meeting the Governor.

"Police detained us, while we were trying to meet the Governor," he said.

Waving placards with messages of 'Get Well Soon Modi and Shah', the party's Goa unit were protesting as part of a nationwide march condemning the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Patkar told that they informed had police about an appointment sought from the Governor, but their claim was rejected and were detained for blocking road.

On Wednesday, he said that it was an undemocratic approach of the Delhi Police to enter the headquarters of Congress in the national capital and resort to lathicharge on leaders and staff.

"The way things are going in an undemocratic way is bad for the nation," Patkar had said.

