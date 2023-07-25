Congress-led Oppn to bring no-confidence motion against govt in LS tomorrow

New Delhi, July 25 The Congress-led opposition coalition INDIA will bring a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha tomorrow on July 26.

Sources aware of the development said that after a day-long discussion among the opposition parties, it was decided that motion will be brought in tomorrow in the Lower House.

The Congress has also issued a whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the House tomorrow from the commencement till its adjournment as “very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha tomorrow, i.e. July 26.”

It was issued by the party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha, Kodikunnil Suresh.

The decision to bring a no confidence motion was taken by the opposition amid continuing logjam in Parliament over the Manipur issue.

Sources informed that the decision was apparently taken during the meeting of the coalition leaders held in the chamber of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, in the morning.

Kharge is the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha.

During the discussion, it was felt that as the government is unlikely to heed to opposition’s demand of seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the Manipur issue in Lok Sabha and may now push for passage of bills amid protests in the lower house, this step was needed to put pressure on the government.

Ever since the monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20, there has been a continuous logjam in both Houses of Parliament as the opposition has been seeking a response from the prime minister inside Parliament on the situation prevailing in Manipur.

Modi had condemned the violence in Manipur during his customary statement to the media on the opening day of the monsoon session outside Parliament.

However, he had clubbed certain incidents of crimes against women in opposition ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh along with those of Manipur.

The Prime Minister had urged Chief Ministers of all states to make efforts to curb such incidents in their states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor