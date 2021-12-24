Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP in Prayagraj on Friday.

Tripathi is a three-time MLA and currently a sitting MLA from the Prayagraj constituency.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

