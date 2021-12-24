Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP

By ANI | Published: December 24, 2021 12:15 PM2021-12-24T12:15:16+5:302021-12-24T12:25:07+5:30

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP in Prayagraj on Friday.

Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP | Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP

Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP

Next

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP in Prayagraj on Friday.

Tripathi is a three-time MLA and currently a sitting MLA from the Prayagraj constituency.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Uttar Pradesh AssemblycongressRajendra tripathi