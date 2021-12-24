Congress MLA from Prayagraj Rajendra Tripathi joins BJP
By ANI | Published: December 24, 2021 12:15 PM2021-12-24T12:15:16+5:302021-12-24T12:25:07+5:30
Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP in Prayagraj on Friday.
Tripathi is a three-time MLA and currently a sitting MLA from the Prayagraj constituency.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor