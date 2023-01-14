Congress MP dies of heart attack in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 14 Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Saturday died of heart attack during party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.

Singh fell during the rush of the yatra in Phillaur town and was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he died.

In 2019, Singh became the second-time MP from Jalandhar with a margin of 19,491 votes.

