Congress releases third list of eight candidates, CM Channi to contest from Bhadaur constituency besides Chamkaur Sahib

The Congress party on Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab which revealed that sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats.

The party has fielded the Chief Minister from the Bhadaur constituency also.

Notably, Congress had earlier announced that Channi will be contesting from Chamkaur Sahib seat from where he is the sitting MLA and which he has been representing since 2007.

Manish Bansal is the son of Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, who will contest from Barnala.

The other candidates on the list include Tarsem Singh Sialka (Attari- SC), Sukhpal Singh Bhullar (Khem Karan), Satbir Singh Saini Balichiki (Nawan Shahr), Ishwarjot Singh Cheema (Ludhiana South), Mohan Singh Phalianwala (Jalalabad), Charanjit Singh Channi (Bhadaur -SC), Manish Bansal (Barnala), and Vishnu Sharma (Patiala).

This becomes significant amid the tussle within the Congress party for the chief ministerial face.

Notably, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu had urged Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state to announce the Chief Ministerial face for the polls, following which Gandhi had said that the decision in this regard would be taken by the party workers.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

