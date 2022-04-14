Congress says Ahmed Patel's son not upset, will take care

New Delhi, April 14 The Congress on Thursday refuted claims that late veteran party leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel is upset with the party and it will take care of him.

Asked about the issue, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: "I will not indulge in commenting on individuals but I am sure that the party will decide at appropriate time and Faisal Patel has also clarified that he will be a Congress man."

Faisal Patel had said he may quit public life as there was no recognition in the party.

"Keeping my options open could mean I'm thinking of quitting public life forever. Tired of working and helping the poor and needy without any recognition.@INCIndia", he had said in a series of tweets earlier this week.

"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open."

Sources close to him say that he is waiting for a call from the top brass to work for the party in the state or at national level, but, since the demise of his father, he has not been given any formal work in the party, or even inducted into it officially.

Last month, Faisal Patel had announced that he will be touring the seven Assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts from April 1, adding that his team will assess the current reality of the political situation.

However, to a query about when he will join the party, Faisal Patel had told that he was not joining politics at the moment and was not sure about joining the party yet.

He had further suggested that if he joined politics, he "may not enter into electoral politics but work for the party".

Gujarat will go to polls by the end of the year and the Congress is busy preparing for them.

