Congress walks out during Himachal Governor's address

Shimla, Feb 23 The main opposition Congress on Wednesday staged a walk-out during the Governor's address on the first day of the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

As Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was almost halfway through his address, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stood up and said the address was a bundle of lies which the people of the state had rejected.

With this, Congress legislators stood up and started raising slogans and staged a walk-out.

However, the Governor continued the address amid the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues and BJP legislators.

The lone CPI(M) member Rakesh Singha did not walk out.

This was the Governor's maiden address after assuming the charge.

In his address, Arlekar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the BJP-led state government for effective Covid-19 management and adopting natural farming at a large scale. He said 66,280 youth were provided Rs 39.30 lakh unemployment allowance.

Chief Minister Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his fifth budget on March 4.

