Congress's US supporters hold their version of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in New York

New York, Oct 31 Supporters of the Congress have held a march here mirroring the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" organised in India by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The participants in the programme billed as "Unity Walk in New York" marched on Sunday from Times Square to the Gandhi statue in Union Square, according to the Indian Overseas Congress USA which organised the event.

IOC Chairman Sam Pitroda flagged off the march with a call to adhere to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the organisation said.

About 300 people participated in the march which was "inspired" by Rahul Gandhi's "yatra" and aims to promote "unity and peace in India and the sub-continent", the organisers said.

