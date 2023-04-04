"Conviction of corrupt higher during UPA...facts don't lie..." Kapil Sibal hits out at centre

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led centre accusing it of "protecting" the corrupt, stating that the conviction of corrupt was higher during the UPA rule.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister said, "PM to CBI: Don't spare the corrupt. March 2016: Jitender Singh told Parliament: 2013: 1136 persons convicted for corruption 2014: 993 2015: 878 2016: 71".

"Conviction of the corrupt higher during UPA! Men may lie but facts do not lie Who is protecting the corrupt?" Sibal added in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Sibal's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra called CBI a brand of justice.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan, PM Modi said the responsibility of the CBI is to free the country from corruption.

"Corruption is not a common crime, it takes away the rights of the poor and gives birth to many crimes. It is the biggest obstacle in the way of democracy and justice," he said.

He further added, "People agitate to take the case from state police and hand it over to the CBI. Even at the panchayat level, people say that case should be handed over to the CBI".

As India's economic power is increasing, Prime Minister said obstructions are also increasing.

"Country's social fabric, unity and brotherhood, economic interests and institutions are under attack and this apparently costs corruption money. That is why we have to understand the multi nature of crime and corruption and reach to its root cause," he said.

PM Modi emphasized on the usage of forensic science in investigations. He said crimes, today, are becoming global due to modern technologies. But it is also true that these technologies only can give solutions to these issues. Agencies need to further intensify the usage of forensic science in investigations.

"We must find innovative ways to deal with cyber crimes; tech-enabled entrepreneurs and youngsters have a great role to play in this," he said.

here had been the times of disbelief and policy paralysis in the nation. But since 2014, the primary goal of their government has been to reinstate, nurture and strengthen people's belief in the system, PM Modi said.

Targeting the Opposition over the 2G scam, the Prime Minister said, "We worked in action mode against then hoarders of black money, against the corrupt, against the root causes of the corruption. We ensured utmost transparency in the systems, and the processes of allocation of 2G and 5G spectrum stand as very testimonies to this".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor