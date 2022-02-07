Costa Rica votes in presidential, legislative polls

San Jose, Feb 7 Costa Ricans have cast their ballots to elect a new President, as well as a new National Assembly for the next four years.

Some 3.5 million eligible voters on Sunday cast their ballots in 6,767 polling stations across the country, and 52 consulates around the world to serve the 50,833 registered nationals, reports Xinhua news agency.

The candidate of the National Liberation Party Jose Maria Figueres led in the polls with 17 per cent, followed by the candidate of the Christian Social Unity Party Lineth Saborio with 12.86 per cent, and the New Republic candidate Fabricio Alvarado with 10.27 per cent, according to polls conducted by the University of Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Welmer Ramos, the candidate of the ruling Citizens' Action Party, barely garnered 1 per cent of the vote, despite the party having governed for two consecutive terms.

According to the polls, about a third of voters were undecided five days before the elections.

In order to win, the candidates will require 40 per cent of the necessary votes in the first round to succeed President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, who will leave office on May 8.

Officials reminded voters to follow sanitary protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

