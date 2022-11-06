Counting for Bypolls 2022 underway; BJP leads in 3 seats, TRS in Munugode

The counting for bypolls in seven constituencies that were held on November 3 is underway.

As per the initial trends of the Adampur constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading with 10,778 votes in Haryana and Congress' candidate Jai Prakash is trailing with 8800 votes.

Haryana's Adampur seat witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a total voter turnout of 75.25 per cent.

In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya contested the by-poll as the BJP candidate.

The Congress fielded former Union Minister Jai Prakash while the INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. Satender Singh was AAP's candidate.

Notably, the Adampur seat is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in both the assembly seats- Mokama as well as Gopalganj.

For the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar, RJD's Neelam Devi is leading with 35,036 votes whereas Mohan Prasad Gupta is leading on the Gopalganj assembly seat with 6,314 votes.

In Bihar, this was the first major election after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form a Grand Alliance government.

The main contest is between the BJP and the RJD in Bihar.

For the Mokama bypolls, the BJP has fielded Sonam Devi against RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the by-election.

Notably, Mokama is said to be the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets.

BJP has given the ticket to Kusum Devi, the wife of incumbent BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

As per the initial trends, BJP's Aman Giri is currently leading on the Gola Gokrannath assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh with 49,142 votes till now, while SP's Vinay Tiwari has polled 35,144 votes till now.

For this, the BJP had fielded Aman Giri while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had given a ticket to former MLA Vinay Tiwari.

In Andheri East, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) candidate Rutuja Latke has been seen leading with 14,648 votes in the November 3 held by-polls here.

Rutuja Latke is the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the poll.

This was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The NCP and Congress have also supported the candidature of Rutuja Latke.

Accordingly, BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj is leading with 8,737 votes in Odisha's Dhamnagar, which saw 66.63 per cent voter turnout recorded in Dhamnagar Assembly constituency bypolls. Meanwhile, BJD's Abanti Das got 7,358 votes.

In Odisha's Dhamnagar bypoll, there seems to be a tough contest between ruling BJD candidate Abanti Das and BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana, the son of Bishnu Sethi, BJP MLA after whose death, the assembly seat fell vacant, as its candidate for the by-election.

TRS candidate Kooskuntla Prabhakar Reddy is currently leading at the Munugode seat with 6,412 votes while BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy trails with 5,126 votes.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had campaigned aggressively in Munugode.In the Assembly bypolls held across six states, the Munugode constituency in Telangana recorded the highest voter turnout with 77.5 pc voting on Thursday, as per Election Commission trends.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor